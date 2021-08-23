Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER [Image 16 of 16]

    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard flight medics with the 2nd Battalion, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, transfer a simulated patient aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during casualty evacuation training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2021. The AKARNG aviators conducted the training to hone their flight medics’ medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 22:33
    Photo ID: 6806038
    VIRIN: 210823-F-HY271-0143
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER [Image 16 of 16], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER
    AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Dustoff
    flight medic
    CASEVAC
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT