AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Kia Hasson,a flight medic with the 2nd Battalion, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, pauses for a portrait after completing casualty evacuation training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2021. The AKARNG aviators conducted the training to hone their flight medics’ medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US