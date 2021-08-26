210826-N-FG807-1144

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Aug. 26, 2021)
    Lt. Meagan Barron, an amphibious warfare (AMW) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI), left, Lt. Diana Jacinto, an Anti-Submarine Warfare / Surface Warfare (ASW / SUW) WTI, middle left, Lt. Katherine Griffin, an AMW WTI, middle right, and Lt. Morgan Witten, a mine warfare (MIW) WTI, right, pose for a photo while presenting information about the WTI program and associated career benefits with Sailors at the Surface Navy Association (SNA) Waterfront Symposium 2021. SMWDC participated in the SNA Waterfront Symposium 2021 held onboard Naval Station San Diego to highlight the importance of the Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) program and discuss upcoming changes to the Surface Navy community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

