210826-N-FG807-1008

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Aug. 26, 2021)

Lt. Katherine Griffin, an amphibious warfare (AMW) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI), discusses the WTI program and associated career benefits with Sailors at the Surface Navy Association (SNA) Waterfront Symposium 2021. Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) participated in the SNA Waterfront Symposium 2021 held onboard Naval Station San Diego to highlight the importance of the Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) program and discuss upcoming changes to the Surface Navy community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 16:39 Photo ID: 6805769 VIRIN: 210826-N-FG807-1008 Resolution: 4632x3088 Size: 716.54 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210826-N-FG807-1008 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Devin Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.