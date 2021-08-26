210826-N-FG807-1008
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Aug. 26, 2021)
Lt. Katherine Griffin, an amphibious warfare (AMW) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI), discusses the WTI program and associated career benefits with Sailors at the Surface Navy Association (SNA) Waterfront Symposium 2021. Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) participated in the SNA Waterfront Symposium 2021 held onboard Naval Station San Diego to highlight the importance of the Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) program and discuss upcoming changes to the Surface Navy community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)
SMWDC Discusses Lethality and Showcases WTIs at SNA Waterfront Symposium
