SMWDC Discusses Lethality and Showcases WTIs at SNA Waterfront Symposium

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe | 210826-N-FG807-1144 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Aug. 26, 2021) Lt. Meagan Barron, an amphibious warfare (AMW) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI), left, Lt. Diana Jacinto, an Anti-Submarine Warfare / Surface Warfare (ASW / SUW) WTI, middle left, Lt. Katherine Griffin, an AMW WTI, middle right, and Lt. Morgan Witten, a mine warfare (MIW) WTI, right, pose for a photo while presenting information about the WTI program and associated career benefits with Sailors at the Surface Navy Association (SNA) Waterfront Symposium 2021. SMWDC participated in the SNA Waterfront Symposium 2021 held onboard Naval Station San Diego to highlight the importance of the Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) program and discuss upcoming changes to the Surface Navy community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) commander, Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, and surface Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) participated in the Surface Navy Association (SNA) Waterfront Symposium held onboard Naval Station San Diego Aug. 25-26.



Alexander gave remarks during the ‘Why Stay Navy’ panel – speaking about the importance of the WTI program, and upcoming changes to how the Surface Navy will continue to improve fleet lethality. WTI volunteers were available at the WTI booth both days to provide information about the WTI program, career timing, and how to apply.



Alexander began the panel by speaking about SMWDC’s mission in the Surface Navy community - to increase lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force and the five major lines of effort required to meet that goal.



“Producing high quality WTIs is my number one priority,” said Alexander. “They enable everything SMWDC does. Without them, we can’t run advanced tactical training; produce current tactics, techniques and procedures; or provide operational reach-back support, and we can’t influence the requirements process. WTI production lines are up and running, but we need to produce more.”



WTIs are surface warfare officers (SWO) who receive advanced training as instructors and tactical expertise in one of four warfighting areas: anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare (ASW/SUW), integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), amphibious warfare (AMW), or mine warfare (MIW).



Alexander said that his biggest challenge was producing enough WTIs. When talking about the program, he emphasized two points — One: WTI jobs are tough and not for everyone, but it’s incredibly rewarding. Two: there is no better preparation for department head, executive officer or commanding officer.



During the panel, Alexander also spoke about the difficulties that Sailors can face during their careers in the Navy and why they should be proud of their service.



“The Navy is the hardest job you’ll ever love,” said Alexander. “Throughout my 29-year career I’ve had many hard days, but I think about all the lifelong friends and great people I’ve worked with in the fleet… If you want to be part of a great organization, one that continues to challenge you for your entire career, then stay Navy.”



WTI volunteers stood by at the WTI booth on the afternoon Aug. 25, and all day Aug. 26 to provide details about the career benefits of being a WTI, career timing, and how SWOs can become a WTI.



“Whenever we [WTIs] can go out and talk with the fleet about the WTI program, we try to make sure SWOs understand that being a WTI will provide them the tactical confidence and competence to be a successful leader,” said Lt. Meagan Barron, an AMW WTI. “Some people think the choice is to become a WTI, or to choose Naval Postgraduate School to complete postgraduate school – the fact is that SWOs who are selected for WTI can also complete their postgraduate degree with NPS through the WTI Scholar program, they don’t have to choose either or.”



Top-talented junior surface warfare officers interested in becoming WTIs can send an email to SWO_WTI@navy.mil for more information about the WTI program and their graduate education opportunities. For more information visit www.facebook.com/SMWDC.