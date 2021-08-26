210826-N-FG807-1038

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Aug. 26, 2021)

Capt. Dave Stoner, commanding officer, Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS), left, Capt. Alexis Walker, commanding officer, Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), middle left, Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), middle, Capt. Kevin Kennedy, director, surface officer assignments, middle right, and retired Rear Adm. Dave Hart, left, speak at the "Why Stay Navy?" panel held at the Surface Navy Association (SNA) Waterfront Symposium 2021. SMWDC participated in the SNA Waterfront Symposium 2021 held onboard Naval Station San Diego to highlight the importance of the Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) program and discuss upcoming changes to the Surface Navy community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 16:39 Photo ID: 6805775 VIRIN: 210826-N-FG807-1038 Resolution: 4479x2986 Size: 805.76 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210826-N-FG807-1038 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Devin Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.