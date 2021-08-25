171st Welcomes Home Deployers

Maria Hutsler and her son Franklin await the return of her husband and his father, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Capt. Gary Hutsler, during his return to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, from a deployment to CENTCOM, Aug. 25th, 2021, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

