Maria Hutsler and her son Franklin await the return of her husband and his father, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Capt. Gary Hutsler, during his return to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, from a deployment to CENTCOM, Aug. 25th, 2021, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 08:55
|Photo ID:
|6804788
|VIRIN:
|210825-Z-EY983-2051
|Resolution:
|3569x2855
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 171st Welcomes Home Deployers [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
