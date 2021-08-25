171st Welcomes Home Deployers

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen, Master Sgt. Daniel Zickefoose, left, is fist bumped by Col. Samuel Wilson, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Vice Wing Commander, upon returning to Pittsburgh from a deployment in CENTCOM, Aug. 25th, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
