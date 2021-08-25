Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Welcomes Home Deployers [Image 6 of 8]

    171st Welcomes Home Deployers

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen are greeted by family and friends at the 171st Air Refueling Wing upon returning from a deployment to CENTCOM, Aug. 25, 2021, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

