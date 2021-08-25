171st Welcomes Home Deployers

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen are greeted by family and friends at the 171st Air Refueling Wing upon returning from a deployment to CENTCOM, Aug. 25, 2021, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

Date Taken: 08.25.2021
Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US