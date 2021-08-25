Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, flies alongside a B-2 Spirit during a Bomber Task Force mission over the North Sea, Aug. 25, 2021. Bomber Task Force missions allow aircrew and Airmen to familiarize themselves with the European theater and airspace, enhancing enduring skills and relationships with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

