Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission [Image 4 of 8]

    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission

    NORTH SEA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, flies alongside a B-2 Spirit during a Bomber Task Force mission over the North Sea, Aug. 25, 2021. Bomber Task Force missions allow aircrew and Airmen to familiarize themselves with the European theater and airspace, enhancing enduring skills and relationships with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 08:36
    Photo ID: 6804752
    VIRIN: 210825-F-AN818-009
    Resolution: 3113x2075
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission
    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission
    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission
    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission
    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission
    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission
    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission
    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Total Force Integration
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    Bomber task force
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT