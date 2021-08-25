Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission [Image 3 of 8]

    Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission

    NORTH SEA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, F-15C Eagle, and F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, fly in formation during a Bomber Task force mission over the North Sea, Aug. 25, 2021. Combined training operations, such as these, help mitigate security risks within the European theater to create a secure and stable region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 08:36
    Location: NORTH SEA
    This work, Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS

    Total Force Integration
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    Bomber task force
    Bomber Task Force Europe

