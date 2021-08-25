Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, F-15C Eagle, and F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, fly in formation during a Bomber Task force mission over the North Sea, Aug. 25, 2021. Combined training operations, such as these, help mitigate security risks within the European theater to create a secure and stable region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
