Liberty Wing integrates with B-2 Spirit stealth bombers during Bomber Task Force mission

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron is marshalled out onto the taxiway at Royal Air Force Leeming, Aug. 25, 2021. U.S. forces routinely operate across the globe to forward locations, remaining flexible and agile for rapid response to changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

