405th AFSB holds commander’s forum to define priorities, align efforts

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade held a commander’s forum Aug. 24-26 at the Armstrong’s Club in Vogelweh, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Pictured here, forum attendees pose for as group photo. In attendance were battalion command teams and Logistics Readiness Center directors, as well as their deputies and some of their senior leaders. Also present were representatives from Logistics Civil Augmentation Program-Europe and LOGCAP-Africa, several senior Logistics Assistance Representatives, Base Operations Transportation and BASOPS Maintenance, the brigade’s primary staff and the brigade command group.

