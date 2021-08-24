Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB holds commander’s forum to define priorities, align efforts [Image 3 of 3]

    405th AFSB holds commander’s forum to define priorities, align efforts

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade held a commander’s forum Aug. 24-26 at the Armstrong’s Club in Vogelweh, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Pictured here, forum attendees pose for as group photo. In attendance were battalion command teams and Logistics Readiness Center directors, as well as their deputies and some of their senior leaders. Also present were representatives from Logistics Civil Augmentation Program-Europe and LOGCAP-Africa, several senior Logistics Assistance Representatives, Base Operations Transportation and BASOPS Maintenance, the brigade’s primary staff and the brigade command group.

