405th AFSB holds commander’s forum to define priorities, align efforts

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade held a commander’s forum Aug. 24-26 at the Armstrong’s Club in Vogelweh here. The commander of the 405th AFSB, Col. Brad Bane, took this opportunity to clearly define his priorities to senior leaders across the brigade and to discuss important issues and the brigade’s lines of effort.



Battalion command teams and Logistics Readiness Center directors, as well as their deputies and some of their senior leaders attended the forum. Also present were representatives from Logistics Civil Augmentation Program-Europe and LOGCAP-Africa, several senior Logistics Assistance Representatives, Base Operations Transportation and BASOPS Maintenance, the brigade’s primary staff and other senior leaders from the brigade headquarters to include 405th AFSB Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus and 405th AFSB Deputy to the Commander Jody Fasko.



During the forum, special guests U.S. Army Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan and 21st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. James Smith spoke to forum attendees virtually via video teleconference.



In addition to going through the commander’s priorities line-by-line, some of the other forum topics discussed were battalion regional alignment, LRC futures, a maintenance update, APS-2 re-alignment, a Defender Europe 22 update, a funding update, top issues within the workforce, Project Inclusion, a local national employee development discussion and more.



Ruth Brock, the director of LRC Ansbach, was one of the attendees at the 405th AFSB commander’s forum. She said she really enjoyed the opportunity to participate and share information.



“The interface and the feedback – talking with everyone, especially on the sidelines – and just getting some new views and perspectives on how my fellow leaders are managing their sections and workforces as well as their best practices was very valuable,” Brock said.



In the evenings and for lunch on the final day of the forum, the brigade command team hosted special team building events to include a wine wagon tour and dinner in the Bad Durkheim district along the German wine route, another elegant dinner at a upscale restaurant in Kaiserslautern, and a barbeque lunch followed by a 405th AFSB awards ceremony.



The nightly team building events were fun, said Brock.



“They give you a chance to know each other a little bit better, and I think you’re more inclined to touch base with each other more often and share ideas on how we’re managing things more often,” Brock said.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.