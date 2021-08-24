405th AFSB holds commander’s forum to define priorities, align efforts

The commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Brad Bane, goes through his priorities line-by-line with attendees at the 405th AFSB Commander’s Forum. Bane took this opportunity to clearly define his priorities to senior leaders across the brigade and to discuss important issues and the brigade’s lines of effort. Other topics discussed during the forum included battalion regional alignment, LRC futures, a maintenance update, APS-2 re-alignment, a Defender Europe 22 update, a funding update, top issues within the workforce, Project Inclusion, a local national employee development discussion and more.

Date Taken: 08.24.2021
Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE