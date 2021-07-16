Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors [Image 2 of 3]

    Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amir Mustafa Hassan Awad and U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Zlocks, pose for a photo at Petaluma, Calif., July 26, 2021. Mustafa received the Spirit of the Chief Award, the U.S. Coast Guard's equivalent to the John L. Levitow Award. In addition, he was named an honorary chief petty officer (E-7) in the U.S. Coast Guard. (Courtesy Photograph by Master Sgt. Amir Mustafa Hassan Awad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 01:18
    Photo ID: 6803401
    VIRIN: 210716-F-DJ879-1002
    Resolution: 960x960
    Size: 223.08 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors
    Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors
    Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35 FW
    35 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT