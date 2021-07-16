U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amir Mustafa Hassan Awad and U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Zlocks, pose for a photo at Petaluma, Calif., July 26, 2021. Mustafa received the Spirit of the Chief Award, the U.S. Coast Guard's equivalent to the John L. Levitow Award. In addition, he was named an honorary chief petty officer (E-7) in the U.S. Coast Guard. (Courtesy Photograph by Master Sgt. Amir Mustafa Hassan Awad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 01:18 Photo ID: 6803401 VIRIN: 210716-F-DJ879-1002 Resolution: 960x960 Size: 223.08 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.