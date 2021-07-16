U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Academy classmates pose for a group photo with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason M. Vanderhaden at Petaluma, Calif., July 16, 2021. The Academy teaches skills such as professionalism, self-awareness, leadership, communications, and strategic thinking. (Courtesy Photograph by Master Sgt. Amir Mustafa Hassan Awad)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 01:18
|Photo ID:
|6803399
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-DJ879-1001
|Resolution:
|947x676
|Size:
|276.37 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors
LEAVE A COMMENT