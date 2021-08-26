Misawa Highlights: SNCO graduates Chief Petty Officer Academy with honors

A 35th Fighter Wing Airman earned the highest honors during his time at the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Academy while learning lifelong lessons that made him a better leader.



Master Sgt. Amir Mustafa Hassan Awad, 35th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, recently graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Academy at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Petaluma, Calif., earning top graduate for class 276, July 16, 2021.



The U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Academy is a six-week course that prepares newly advanced chief petty officers to become organizational leaders.



“Pushing MSgt Mustafa for the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Academy was a no-brainer,” said Chief Master Sgt. Shane A. Wagner, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron superintendent. “Amir is an exceptional SNCO who consistently seeks development opportunities for not only Airmen but for Members across all services. He understands the benefits of having a strong joint relationship and the capabilities each service brings to the fight.”



The Academy sharpens the skills students need to be successful leaders and gives them a chance to network with their joint counterparts to learn what capabilities they bring to the table.



“Professional development, learning leadership competencies, conflict management skills and the use of strong suits towards the mission were some of the things we learned at the course,” said Mustafa. “But being able to network was the biggest takeaway from the course. It allowed us to be able to learn new skills from each other and brought different perspectives to the table when completing activities.”



Mustafa earned the Spirit of the Chief Award, which is the U.S. Coast Guard equivalent to the John L. Levitow Award. In addition, he was named an honorary chief petty officer (E-7) in the U.S. Coast Guard.



“I am grateful for the leadership I had in the past, which ultimately helped in giving me the opportunity to attend this academy,” said Mustafa. “My goal after graduating is to not only share my experiences but to use the lessons taught at the academy to help my peers, build a better team and maximize the success of the mission.”

