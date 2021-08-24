USS America (LHA 6) Participates in Formation Exercise with Partners and Allies

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) steams alongside, from left to right, the Royal Navy frigate HMS Kent (F 78), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119) and the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender (D 36). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

Date Taken: 08.24.2021