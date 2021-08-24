PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) From left to right, USS New Orleans (LPD 18), Royal Navy frigate HMS Kent (F 78), USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F 805), and Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender (D 36) trail the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a photo exercise. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 00:03 Photo ID: 6802694 VIRIN: 210824-N-IO312-1278 Resolution: 3257x4886 Size: 923.02 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Participates in Formation Exercise with Partners and Allies [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.