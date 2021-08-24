Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Participates in Formation Exercise with Partners and Allies [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Participates in Formation Exercise with Partners and Allies

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) steams alongside the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 00:03
    Photo ID: 6802689
    VIRIN: 210824-N-IO312-1096
    Resolution: 5386x3591
    Size: 781.28 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Participates in Formation Exercise with Partners and Allies [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Navy
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    photo exercise
    Royal Netherlands Navy
    USS America
    HMS Queen Elizabeth

