Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium [Image 16 of 16]

    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210825-N-JH293-1216
    ST. LOUIS (Aug. 25, 2021) Rear Adm. Brian Corey, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, throws out the ceremonial first pitch after swearing-in Future Sailors with the 63rd Annual Cardinal Company at Busch Stadium, Aug. 25, 2021. Cardinal Company is named after the St. Louis Cardinals, who together with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America and the St. Louis Navy League, have sponsored the group annually since 1958. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 18:01
    Photo ID: 6802446
    VIRIN: 210825-N-JH293-1216
    Resolution: 3000x1981
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium
    63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    St. Louis
    Cardinals
    Navy
    recruiting
    NTAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT