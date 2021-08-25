63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium

210825-N-JH293-1187

ST. LOUIS (Aug. 25, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Gabriel Doby, center left, and Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Ricardo Rodriguez, assigned to Recruit Training Command, display the 63rd Annual Recruit Cardinal Division pennant during a Future Sailor Cardinal Company swear-in ceremony at Busch Stadium, Aug. 25, 2021. Cardinal Company is named after the St. Louis Cardinals, who together with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America and the St. Louis Navy League, have sponsored the group annually since 1958. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

