63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (Aug. 25, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Gabriel Doby, assigned to Recruit Training Command, instructs Future Sailors with the 63rd Annual Cardinal Company on proper marching, Aug. 25, 2021. Cardinal Company is named after the St. Louis Cardinals, who together with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America and the St. Louis Navy League, have sponsored the group annually since 1958. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

