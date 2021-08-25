63rd Annual Cardinal Company Enlists into Navy at Busch Stadium

210825-N-JH293-1130

ST. LOUIS (Aug. 25, 2021) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America personnel and Future Sailors with the 63rd Annual Cardinal Company march to Busch Stadium for an enlisted swear-in ceremony, Aug. 25, 2021. Cardinal Company is named after the St. Louis Cardinals, who together with NTAG Mid America and the St. Louis Navy League, have sponsored the group annually since 1958. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

