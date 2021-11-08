The Air Force rescue community’s motto “That Others May Live” is displayed on the door of the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center’s operations floor at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 11, 2021. The AFRCC assisted with 762 rescue missions and 349 saves in 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 16:11 Photo ID: 6802233 VIRIN: 210811-F-DB615-1023 Resolution: 5202x7940 Size: 4.27 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRCC controllers perform a life or death mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.