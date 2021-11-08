U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Scott Tibbetts, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center noncommissioned officer in charge of standards and events, watches a computer screen at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 11, 2021. The AFRCC is the only rescue coordination center for the entire continental United States. They also work closely with Canada and Mexico to coordinate search and rescue assistance when needed. (Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 16:11 Photo ID: 6802234 VIRIN: 210811-F-DB615-1035 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.49 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRCC controllers perform a life or death mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.