U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Scott Tibbetts, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center noncommissioned officer in charge of standards and events, watches a computer screen at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 11, 2021. The AFRCC is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week for incoming distress beacons across the continental United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6802232
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-DB615-1011
|Resolution:
|7947x5298
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFRCC controllers perform a life or death mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFRCC controllers perform a life or death mission
LEAVE A COMMENT