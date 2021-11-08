AFRCC controllers perform a life or death mission

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bret Talbott, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center noncommissioned officer in charge of operations, monitors a computer screen at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 11, 2021. The AFRCC is responsible for receiving incoming distress signals given off by aircraft, boats and personal locator beacons in North America and properly and efficiently providing assistance in coordinating local search and rescue efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

