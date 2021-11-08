Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRCC controllers perform a life or death mission [Image 1 of 4]

    AFRCC controllers perform a life or death mission

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bret Talbott, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center noncommissioned officer in charge of operations, monitors a computer screen at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 11, 2021. The AFRCC is responsible for receiving incoming distress signals given off by aircraft, boats and personal locator beacons in North America and properly and efficiently providing assistance in coordinating local search and rescue efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRCC controllers perform a life or death mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    Search and Rescue
    Safe
    Air Dominance
    Tyndall
    AFRCC
    325th FW

