Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance

Lt. Col. James Gutzman, 19th Airlift Wing Staff Judge Advocate, and Capt. Hawar Sabir, 19th AW Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, pose with the Legal Assistance for Military Personnel Distinguished Service Award at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 17, 2021. The award is presented to individuals who have set the bar for military legal assistance and pushed themselves and their practices – exceeding standards and pioneering innovative solutions for military members’ legal affairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Ford)

