Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance [Image 4 of 4]

    Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ford 

    913th Airlift Group

    Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Rockwell, Judge Advocate General, Department of the Air Force, speaks at a Legal Assistance for Military Personnel Distinguished Service Award ceremony through a video call at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 17, 2021. This marked the first time someone from the LRAFB legal office has won the LAMP Distinguished Service Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:38
    Photo ID: 6801768
    VIRIN: 210817-F-IW457-1006
    Resolution: 5223x3731
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julia Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance
    Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance
    Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance
    Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Little Rock JAG recognized as AF&rsquo;s best for legal assistance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT