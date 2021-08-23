Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance

Capt. Hawar Sabir, 19th Airlift Wing Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, was recognized as the Air Force’s recipient of the Legal Assistance for Military Personnel (LAMP) Distinguished Service Award, Aug. 17.



The award is presented to individuals who have set the bar for military legal assistance and pushed themselves and their practices—exceeding standards and pioneering innovative solutions for military members’ legal affairs.



Sabir excelled in service to the Team Little Rock community by developing both a drive-through and an onsite pre-deployment function line, assisting an Airman through the immigration process, helping a first-assignment Airman through a dispute with their landlord and drafting 64 wills and 123 powers of attorney for Airmen and the retiree community.



“Captain Sabir came up with novel ways to ensure that the legal assistance mission thrived during COVID-19,” said Lt. Col. Jimmy Gutzman, 19th AW Staff Judge Advocate. “He cares deeply about Airmen and knows that one of the ways he can impact the wing’s mission is to help resolve some of the legal issues that Airmen face so they can focus on getting aircraft off the ground.”



Every year the Standing Committee on Legal Assistance for Military Personnel selects one attorney from each branch of the military for the award.



Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Rockwell, Judge Advocate General, Department of the Air Force, virtually presented the LAMP award to Sabir, which marked the first time the award was won by a member of the LRAFB legal office.



Through Sabir’s leadership and innovative efforts, the Little Rock Air Force Base legal assistance team served 1,263 clients, drafted 2,845 legal documents, saving the LRAFB community $385,800 in legal fees.



“One of the biggest honors I’ve received is being the recipient of this award,” Sabir said. “This award represents a devotion to public service and to the Airmen that are doing such an important job out there. Winning this award shows me that taking care of people really does pay off.”



As Sabir and the legal office revel in the accomplishment of winning the award, Sabir said they plan on continuing to do their part in helping Team Little Rock Airmen accomplish the overall mission.



“A person without their team is nothing,” Sabir said. “My team played a critical part in this award and we look forward to meeting the challenges this year and helping our Airmen.”

