    Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance [Image 3 of 4]

    Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ford 

    913th Airlift Group

    Capt. Hawar Sabir, 19th Airlift Wing Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, gives his remarks after receiving the Legal Assistance for Military Personnel Distinguished Service Award at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 17, 2021. Through Sabir’s leadership and innovative efforts, the Little Rock community saved a total of $385,800 in legal fees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Ford)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julia Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB

