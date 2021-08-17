Capt. Hawar Sabir, 19th Airlift Wing Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, gives his remarks after receiving the Legal Assistance for Military Personnel Distinguished Service Award at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 17, 2021. Through Sabir’s leadership and innovative efforts, the Little Rock community saved a total of $385,800 in legal fees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Ford)
This work, Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julia Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Little Rock JAG recognized as AF’s best for legal assistance
