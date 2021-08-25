210825-N-DM318-1038 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 25, 2021) Sailors attached to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi unload bed frames which will be placed inside an Unaccompanied Housing building onboard the installation as part of a building revitalization project. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 03:25 Photo ID: 6801258 VIRIN: 210825-N-DM318-1038 Resolution: 2048x1463 Size: 789.25 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unaccompanied Housing revitalization project [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.