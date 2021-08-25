Unaccompanied Housing building revitalization

210825-N-DM318-1021 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 25, 2021) Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 3rd Class Jordan Wojick from Newnan, GA. carries bed posts inside an Unaccompanied Housing building onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi as part of a building revitalization project. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 03:24
|Photo ID:
|6801255
|VIRIN:
|210825-N-DM318-1021
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|570.7 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
