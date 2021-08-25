Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unaccompanied Housing revitalization project [Image 3 of 4]

    Unaccompanied Housing revitalization project

    JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210825-N-DM318-1031 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 25, 2021) Sailors attached to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi unload bed frames which will be placed inside an Unaccompanied Housing building onboard the installation as part of a building revitalization project. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 03:25
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unaccompanied Housing revitalization project [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Unaccompanied Housing

