Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile [Image 14 of 16]

    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    210816-N-EV253-2053 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 16, 2021) An MH-60R assigned to the “Seahawks'' of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 flies a Chilean Navy Scorpene Class Submarine during Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative Hoist Exercise 2021 (DESI HOISTEX). DESI is a multinational exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and enhance capabilities among partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 20:25
    Photo ID: 6800983
    VIRIN: 210816-N-EV253-2053
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile
    U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chile
    Submarine
    Partnership
    CNAF
    HSM 41
    DESI HOISTEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT