210816-N-EV253-1821 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 16, 2021) An MH-60R assigned to the “Seahawks'' of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 prepares to come alongside a Chilean Navy Scorpene Class Submarine during Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative Hoist Exercise 2021 (DESI HOISTEX). DESI is a multinational exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and enhance capabilities among partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 20:25
|Photo ID:
|6800977
|VIRIN:
|210816-N-EV253-1821
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT