U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile

210816-N-GR718-0955 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 16, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Ridge Allvord, assigned to the “Seahawks'' of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41, lowers a bag from an MH-60R Seahawk to a Chilean Navy Scorpene Class Submarine during Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative Hoist Exercise 2021 (DESI HOISTEX). DESI is a multinational exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and enhance capabilities among partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

