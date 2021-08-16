U.S. Naval Air Forces Participates in DESI HOISTEX with International Partner Chile

210816-N-GR718-0817 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 16, 2021) An MH-60R assigned to the “Seahawks'' of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 flies a Chilean Navy Scorpene Class Submarine during Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative Hoist Exercise 2021 (DESI HOISTEX). DESI is a multinational exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and enhance capabilities among partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

