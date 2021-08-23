President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB

Colombian government members, business leaders and state media arrive at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 23, 2021. Before heading to their final destination, they processed with United States Custom and Border Protection and spoke with interpreters from Scott AFB as their plane refueled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
