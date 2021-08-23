Colombian government members, business leaders and state media arrive at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 23, 2021. Before heading to their final destination, they processed with United States Custom and Border Protection and spoke with interpreters from Scott AFB as their plane refueled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6800762 VIRIN: 210823-F-DJ189-1094 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.13 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.