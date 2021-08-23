President Ivan Duque of Colombia, greets U.S. Air Force Capt. Mary Guzman-Muro, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse at Base Operations on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 23, 2021. Guzman-Muro helped act as one of the translators for numerous Colombian business leaders, state media, and others as they processed with United States Customs and Border Protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6800758
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-DJ189-1129
|Resolution:
|3761x2503
|Size:
|763.73 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
