    President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB [Image 1 of 5]

    President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    President Ivan Duque of Colombia, greets U.S. Air Force Capt. Mary Guzman-Muro, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse at Base Operations on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 23, 2021. Guzman-Muro helped act as one of the translators for numerous Colombian business leaders, state media, and others as they processed with United States Customs and Border Protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6800758
    VIRIN: 210823-F-DJ189-1129
    Resolution: 3761x2503
    Size: 763.73 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    Scott Air Force Base
    Rapid Global Mobility
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    President of Colombia

