    President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Colombian government members, business leaders and state media process with United States Custom and Border Protection at Base Operations on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 23, 2021. Airmen from Scott AFB helped act as translators as they processed while the 375th Logistic Readiness Squadron worked to refuel their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6800761
    VIRIN: 210823-F-DJ189-1321
    Resolution: 5408x3598
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    Scott Air Force Base
    Rapid Global Mobility
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    President of Colombia

