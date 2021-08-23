Colombian government members, business leaders and state media process with United States Custom and Border Protection at Base Operations on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 23, 2021. Airmen from Scott AFB helped act as translators as they processed while the 375th Logistic Readiness Squadron worked to refuel their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6800761 VIRIN: 210823-F-DJ189-1321 Resolution: 5408x3598 Size: 1.81 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.