Colombian government members, business leaders and state media process with United States Custom and Border Protection at Base Operations on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 23, 2021. Airmen from Scott AFB helped act as translators as they processed while the 375th Logistic Readiness Squadron worked to refuel their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6800761
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-DJ189-1321
|Resolution:
|5408x3598
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT