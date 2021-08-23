U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kyle Kremer, Air Mobility Command director of strategic plans, requirements and programs, salutes as President Ivan Duque of Colombia and his team depart from the flightline on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 23, 2021. President Ivan Duque of Colombia and his team landed at Scott AFB in order to process with United States Custom and Border Protection and refuel their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 17:39 Photo ID: 6800759 VIRIN: 210823-F-DJ189-1177 Resolution: 5560x3699 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of Colombia and team visit Scott AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.