Deb Discolo, lead soldier and family readiness specialist with Joint Service Support helps a Guard family as they check in at the Joint Service support back to school resource event at Camp Murray, Wash on August 18, 2021. This year's event provided more than 1,600 back packs to Guard families. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 16:04 Photo ID: 6800621 VIRIN: 210818-D-MN117-435 Resolution: 2814x3648 Size: 3.75 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Service Support backpack events help Guard children get ready for School [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.