Deb Discolo, lead soldier and family readiness specialist with Joint Service Support helps a Guard family as they check in at the Joint Service support back to school resource event at Camp Murray, Wash on August 18, 2021. This year's event provided more than 1,600 back packs to Guard families. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 16:04
|Photo ID:
|6800621
|VIRIN:
|210818-D-MN117-435
|Resolution:
|2814x3648
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
Joint Service Support backpack events help Guard children get ready for School
