Joint Service Support backpack events help Guard children get ready for School

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Deb Discolo, lead soldier and family readiness specialist with Joint Service Support helps a Guard family as they check in at the Joint Service support back to school resource event at Camp Murray, Wash on August 18, 2021. This year's event provided more than 1,600 back packs to Guard families. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

Back to school season often brings the added stress of shopping for new clothes, new shoes and the needed school supplies that help make all students successful.



“We wanted to streamline this process to take some of the stress off the families,” said Deb Discolo, lead soldier and family readiness specialist with Joint Service Support. “One thing we figured out due to COVID restrictions is how to support more families at our events.”



Volunteers from countless organizations traveled to Camp Murray, Spokane and Vancouver, as well as to the Yakima Readiness Center, the Marysville Armed Forces Reserve Center and the Kent Armory to provide children in grades kindergarten through 12th with supplies and resources to help get them set for the upcoming school year. Due to concerns over COVID, participants were able to remain in their car and sign in while a volunteer placed backpacks into the trunk of the vehicle.



Joint Service Support and volunteers handed out more than 1,600 backpacks to Guard families across the state.



“We have a lot of families take advantage of the resources. Even the units with deployed soldiers,” said Discolo.



Staff Sgt. Chris Manibog, a technician at the Field Maintenance Shop in Montesano, ensured her fellow Guardsmen were taken care of. She picked up backpacks and supplies for families of soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, Fox and India Company 181st Brigade Support Battalion and Echo Company 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation. Guardsmen from these units are currently deployed to Poland and Kuwait.



“It is about taking care of our Guardsmen and their families,” said Manibog.