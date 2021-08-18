1st Lt. Lexis Jones, Education Officer with the Washington Army National Guard places a backpack filled with supplies and resources into a car during the Joint Service Support back to school resource event on Camp Murray, Wash, August 18, 2021. The JSS was able to provide 1,600 backpacks to National Guard children during the seven events. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 16:04 Photo ID: 6800620 VIRIN: 210818-D-MN117-288 Resolution: 4116x2670 Size: 5.17 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Service Support backpack events help Guard children get ready for School [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.