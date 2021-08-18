Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Service Support backpack events help Guard children get ready for School [Image 1 of 2]

    Joint Service Support backpack events help Guard children get ready for School

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    1st Lt. Lexis Jones, Education Officer with the Washington Army National Guard places a backpack filled with supplies and resources into a car during the Joint Service Support back to school resource event on Camp Murray, Wash, August 18, 2021. The JSS was able to provide 1,600 backpacks to National Guard children during the seven events. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Joint Service Support

