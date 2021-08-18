Joint Service Support backpack events help Guard children get ready for School

1st Lt. Lexis Jones, Education Officer with the Washington Army National Guard places a backpack filled with supplies and resources into a car during the Joint Service Support back to school resource event on Camp Murray, Wash, August 18, 2021. The JSS was able to provide 1,600 backpacks to National Guard children during the seven events. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
