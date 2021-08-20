PCU New Jersey Change of Command

Cmdr. Joseph Spinks, left, and Cmdr. Carlos Otero, commanding officer of Pre-commissioning unit New Jersey (SSN 796) greet friends and family after a change-of-command ceremony held at Submarine Learning Facility Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Aug. 20, 2021. During the ceremony, Otero relieved Spinks as commanding officer of New Jersey. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)

